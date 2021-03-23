Madison City School parents speak loud and clear on rezoning elementary schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - School leaders in Madison are working hard to keep up with the rapid growth and with one new elementary school in the district, neighborhoods are getting rezoned.
Midtown Elementary School is being built off Wall Triana Highway, next to Kroger.
It’s set to open in August and will have around 840 students.
WAFF 48 was at a feedback meeting for parents Monday night.
So far, two options have been presented, but nothing is set in stone.
Some parents say they’re worried about the distance with changing schools, others say they’re concerned their child won’t be as successful with a switch.
“Special education kids are not resilient. And it’s really frustrating to get those emails because the idea of starting over again at a new school is very difficult and not all speech pathologists are the same,” a parent said.
“With rezoning to Columbia, I am going to have to pull my child out of all her after school activities because she’ll have to go to afterschool care until I can pick her up from work,” another parent added.
Superintendent Ed Nichols says they are working on a third rezoning option now, and will take all of the feedback into account.
He added no matter where your child is sent, all schools will provide a quality education.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.