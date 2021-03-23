Light showers linger for the afternoon

Showers for your Tuesday afternoon with gusty south winds.
Highs will climb into the middle 60s for the afternoon.
Warm overnight tonight with showers lingering.
Conditions won’t change much for your Wednesday morning and afternoon. Rain will pick up going into the evening, and spill into your Thursday morning. A slight chance at thunderstorms are also in the mix overnight.
Thursday is a little more interesting and possibly severe. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds are all expected throughout the day. Rain will continue through your Thursday into your Friday with highs for both days in the lower 70s.
Things will quiet more going into the weekend, but rain chances stick with us. So, the next 10 days are looking soggy and stormy with highs a little above average.
