Lawrence County Commissioner killed in motorcycle wreck

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Commission announced District Five Commissioner, Joey Hargrove, died on Monday.
Hargrove was killed after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on Highway 24 in East Lawrence, according to County Coroner, Scott Norwood.
The wreck happened around noon Monday.
Hargrove was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital but died from injuries before arrival.
Hargrove served as District Five Commissioner since 2010 and represented Lawrence County on the ACCA Legislative Committee.
