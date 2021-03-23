Hanceville man rewarded $10,000 for recapturing Cullman County inmate

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office rewarded a Hanceville man $10,000 yesterday after he recaptured Leo Chavez, a Cullman County inmate who escaped from jail on March 19.
Authorities tell WAFF the US Marshal Service originally offered Baker a $5,000 reward for the escaped inmate. Deputies say Sheriff Gentry agreed to match this reward with an additional $5,000.
Baker detained Chavez this past Friday until law enforcement arrived.
Deputies thank Baker and all the citizens for all their assistance in the recapturing.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.