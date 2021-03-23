Hanceville man rewarded $10,000 for recapturing Cullman County inmate

Hanceville man rewarded $10,000 for recapturing Cullman County inmate
Lawrence Baker standing with Cullman County Sheriff Gentry (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:37 PM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office rewarded a Hanceville man $10,000 yesterday after he recaptured Leo Chavez, a Cullman County inmate who escaped from jail on March 19.

Authorities tell WAFF the US Marshal Service originally offered Baker a $5,000 reward for the escaped inmate. Deputies say Sheriff Gentry agreed to match this reward with an additional $5,000.

Baker detained Chavez this past Friday until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies thank Baker and all the citizens for all their assistance in the recapturing.

