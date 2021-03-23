Free COVID-19 testing will be offered to student-athletes in Madison County this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three non-profit organizations in North Alabama are teaming up to offer free coronavirus testing for athletes in the community.
The Compound has partnered with #NOWINCLUDED and the North Alabama AHEC Program to make this initiative happen. After a year of being in a global pandemic, student-athletes are eager to return to the game.
The Compound, #NOWINCLUDED and the North Alabama AHEC program is committed to keeping athletes clear of the virus. Two coaches from The Compound, Coaches Louis Whitlow and Darwin Salaam, want to ensure their athletes and their families are safe.
Testing is scheduled to be held at The Compound in Madison on March 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“A negative COVID test allows these athletes time on the field or court,” explains Coach Louis Whitlow. “Training is important but ensuring the athletes are healthy is of greater importance.”
#NOWINCLUDED is the multi-generational healthcare platform that engages, educates, and empowers minority populations to make better, more informed health choices. The organization has access to partners like the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) and AHEC who share similar missions across minority communities.
“We are pleased to partner with The Compound to provide this service,” said Lamont Dupree, Associate Director of the North Alabama AHEC Program.
Testing is still one of the most effective weapons against COVID, according to a representative from the North Alabama AHEC.
“It is important as conditions improve that we stay vigilant on all fronts. Testing is still one of the most effective weapons against COVID. It allows sports programs, like those offered by The Compound, to more confidently continue serving students. Recent reporting has highlighted the impact of COVID and the emotional vulnerability of students. Having healthy sports outlets is key for a lot of children and being able to enjoy the sport in safety makes it an even better experience,” said Dupree.
WAFF is told walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please contact Lamont Dupree at 256-372-8725 or via email at lamont.dupree@na-ahec.org.
