COVID vaccine available again at Helen Keller Hospital

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - As waiting lists continue to grow, the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Helen Keller Hsopital in Sheffield.
The new shipment comes months after the hospital initially ran out of first does of the vaccine back in January.
Hospital staff are prepared to administer over 800 Pfizer vaccinations on March 24 at Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center Gym.
Individuals who are eligible must sign up for an appointment online. You have to have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Alabama is currently in Phase 1C of the vaccine rollout, so participants must be eligible.
You can visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website to find out if you’re eligible and for more information on the COVID19 vaccine.
