Colleagues remember Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove following his tragic death

”When I got there and recognized Joey and was talking to him, he was you know he seemed to be more at ease because I was there and he knew who I was and we was talking with each other and he talked to his daughter and there was some other people there that he was related to. But Joey was - he knew what was going on and he knew where he was at and he knew that we was taking care of him the best that we could at the time. But, you know, I think what he will be remembered by most is his dedication to Lawrence County people,” said Pankey.