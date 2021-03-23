Colleagues remember Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove following his tragic death

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County commissioner was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident March 22.
53-year-old Joey Hargrove died while being airlifted to the hospital.
Joey Hargrove served as the District Five Commissioner in Lawrence County since 2010. Hargrove was a father, a husband, and a friend.
The helicopter he was on was originally going to Huntsville Hospital, but was diverted to Cullman after authorities Hargrove went into cardiac arrest.
Hargrove’s’ motorcycle was hit by an oncoming car on Highway 24.
Fellow commissioner Bobby Burch says he can’t overstate just how much Lawrence County will miss Hargrove and the passion with which he worked to make the county a better place.
Burch describes Hargrove as a true public servant.
Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey also works for Lawrence County EMS and was called to the accident scene.
”When I got there and recognized Joey and was talking to him, he was you know he seemed to be more at ease because I was there and he knew who I was and we was talking with each other and he talked to his daughter and there was some other people there that he was related to. But Joey was - he knew what was going on and he knew where he was at and he knew that we was taking care of him the best that we could at the time. But, you know, I think what he will be remembered by most is his dedication to Lawrence County people,” said Pankey.
Burch says he alone has received numerous county officials and employees from all over call to express their sympathy.
Hargrove’s legacy is one that will live on forever in Lawrence County.
The accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.