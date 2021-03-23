Americans calling for unity after hate crimes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many are calling for unity against racism following last weeks shooting in Atlanta. A total of 8 people were killed, and 6 were Asian women.
While police say they have not yet determined whether or not last week’s shooting was specifically targeting the Asian community, many say it is hard to separate race from the equation. Especially with Asian hate crimes up 150 percent since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Helen Kim the President of the Alabama Asian Cultures Foundation says she read Blink by Malcolm Gladwell and many of the ideas in that book hit home.
In short, it mentions how we as humans act on instinct. In stressful situations, you will always go toward what you are most familiar. Kim says being forced to confront our prejudices and familiarizing ourselves with other cultures can change the way we think and feel about others.
She also calls on the Asian population to make some changes as well.
“If Asians could assimilate more into the American society wherever you are or have your workplace more diverse so that you are not all Vietnamese or Korean. I feel like that might help,” says Kim.
She says that all Vietnamese or Korean people working at a business does not call for a shooting, but maybe if all businesses started to diversify more it would be harder for targeted crimes to happen.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.