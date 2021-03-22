Warm, spring weather this week with plenty of rain chances

Tuesday will bring a better chance at midday rain showers and storms as a weak cold front nears. This will mean primarily cloud cover for much of the Valley throughout the day on Tuesday, but temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s, with a few spots into the upper 60s. Winds with this will be breezy from the southeast for much of the day, around 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered showers will be likely through the entire Valley, but it looks more likely for those in the Shoals. Wednesday looks a little quieter with warmer temperatures before another round of storms moves in on Thursday. We will have to watch Thursday for the threat of strong or severe storms, but right now it looks like a marginal threat that just needs to be monitored.