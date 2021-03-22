UNA’s head football coach signs contract extension

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UNA awards football coach Chris Willis a new contract extension.
Willis became the team’s 10th head coach back in 2016. According to our news partners at the Times Daily, He’s guided the program through the first three years of transition from Division II to Division I.
Before that, he was an assistant coach and he helped the Lions get to 12 playoff games and seven conference championships. UNA’s Athletic director Mark Linder released a statement today saying, “We believe with Coach Willis’ vision and leadership, we can become a national power in the FCS.”
This new contract will keep him through the 2024 season.
“It was good to get it done because my current players see that,” Willis said. “When you’re a coach that has been around a program as long as I have, players are always going to wonder how long you are going to be there. It’s good to know that coming out of spring that I have signed a new contract and they don’t have to worry about me being here.”
Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.