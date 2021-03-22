Scary Fun: Movie filmed in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties features local talent

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A movie’s cast and crew has been filming the latest movie in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Counties.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, The hundreds of hours of shooting will result in “The Third Saturday in October: Part 1” — the latest creation by Moulton writer and director Jay Burleson.
“I’ve wanted to create a slasher franchise for years. Ideas for ‘Third Saturday’ films are in my notebooks as far back as 2014,” the 33-year-old Burleson said.
The slasher-comedy follows a father who tries to prevent an escaped murderer from killing again. The movie takes place in 1979 with a football game between the fictional Alabama-Mobile Seahawks and the Tennessee A&M Commonwealth serving as the backdrop.
The director opted to film “Part V” of the franchise before turning to “Part 1.”
Burleson described “Part V,” which takes place in 1994, as his “love letter to ‘Jason Lives,’ ‘Halloween 5,’ the first two seasons of ‘Twin Peaks’ with college football sprinkled on top.
