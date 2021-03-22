Ribbon cutting at Building 100 Secure Gateway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Outside Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 is one of Huntsville’s newest developments: Redstone Gateway.
The gateway is a 468-acred mixed use development that houses restaurants, a hotel, a coffee shop, and office space geared towards government contractors and research firms.
Monday, a ribbon cutting was held for Building 100 Secured Gateway; the first of many new projects near Gate 9.
The Redstone Gateway continues to grow with the help of the United States Enhanced Use Lease agreement. To date more than 365 million public and private dollars have been invested in the Redstone Gateway.
“We are able to take private dollars and deploy them in a structure that helps support the US government to fulfill needs they otherwise cannot fulfill,” said Stephen Budorick the CEO of Corporate Office Properties Trust.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, developed the 4.6 million square-foot, mixed-use development near Gate 9 at I-565 and Redstone Road. “Largely office space, as well as research, lab and in some cases warehouse space that houses defense contractors or the US government in support of the mission on Redstone Arsenal.”
On Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the first secured building opening.
Building 100 Secure Gateway will house 1,400 employees from four different government agencies: PEO Missile and Space, the FBI, and the Army Corps of Engineers Learning and Finance Centers.
“It brings us a great new capability in both an efficiency, effectiveness, new technology and collaborative environment to help us do our job better,” said COL. Frank Lozano Project Manager with PEO Missiles and Space.
It is the latest of many projects expected over the next ten years on the Redstone Gateway.
“It all accrues to the benefit of the Tennessee Valley community because we are hiring local contractors, architects, consultants, creating space to capture the growth for new jobs supporting the missions.” said Budorick.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.