Rep. Mo Brooks making campaign announcement Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks will let supporters know Monday night what his campaign plans will be going forward. All signs seem to point toward Brooks making a run at the U.S. Senate.
Longtime Sen. Richard Shelby announced his retirement in February, leaving quite a few questions surrounding who will fill his seat.
Brooks has been making some high profile stops in places outside of the Fifth District. He was in Tuscaloosa in March and has a planned trip to South Alabama in April.
Brooks did run for Jeff Sessions’ old seat in 2017, but couldn’t get through a crowded field including Roy Moore and Luther Strange.
As for potential opponents, the field is still developing for the open Alabama Senate seat in 2022.
In February, Lynda Blanchard, a Montgomery native and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia for President Trump, announced her candidacy for the Senate seat.
Others like Rep. Terri Sewell and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill have mentioned their interest in running but have not made a public decision either way.
At the Monday campaign announcement, Brooks will be joined by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller.
The announcement is happening at Bullet and Barrel in Huntsville at 6 p.m. WAFF will be there and keep you updated on what Brooks has decided.
