Rain chances increasing over the next several days

The rest of the week will be more unsettled in nature. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with warmer temps in the middle 70s. We will be tracking an upper-level low entering the Southeast late in the week. Thursday’s rain and storm chances look to be widespread in nature with the potential of strong to severe storms. Heavy rainfall of one to three inches will also be a concern with this system Thursday, especially after the heavy rainfall we saw last week. The track of the low pressure center will play a vital role in the forecast over the next few days, check back for updates.