Rain chances increasing over the next several days

Cloud cover will increase overnight keeping morning temperatures mild in the low to middle 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s, winds will be breezy with gusts between 20-30 mph throughout the day. This quiet and dry pattern come to an end with scattered showers developing by mid-morning Tuesday, showers should dissipate as they move east.
The rest of the week will be more unsettled in nature. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with warmer temps in the middle 70s. We will be tracking an upper-level low entering the Southeast late in the week. Thursday’s rain and storm chances look to be widespread in nature with the potential of strong to severe storms. Heavy rainfall of one to three inches will also be a concern with this system Thursday, especially after the heavy rainfall we saw last week. The track of the low pressure center will play a vital role in the forecast over the next few days, check back for updates.
Skies should clear out by Friday with just isolated shower chances. More isolated showers are expected into next weekend with temps in the low to middle 70s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.