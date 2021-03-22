Police searching for missing Hackleburg woman

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hackleburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Courtney Brooke Pickens Beard, who has been missing since March 17.
Police say Beard is a 30-year-old white female with blonde or strawberry hair and hazel eyes. According to Hackleburg police, she has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads “JoJo” and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Officers tell WAFF Beard was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and shorts in the area of Park Road in Hackleburg, Alabama around 10 p.m.
She may be traveling in a 2008 red Ford F-150 4x4 with an Alabama tag number 33CN734 or an older model blue Ford Explorer with an Alabama tag number 33CK899.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Courtney Brooke Pickens Beard, you are asked to call 911 or the Hackleburg Police Department at (205) 935-5195.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.