Police arrest two after robbery investigation in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police arrested two men following a robbery investigation on Saturday.
On March 20, officers responded to a robbery call which at 11 p.m. on Minniehaha Street in Florence. According to the victim’s statement, he was stopped by one of the alleged assailants while riding his bicycle.
Delrica Hughes of Florence and Eric Davis of Leighton were arrested in connection with the incident.
Hughes was charged with first degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on a $61,000 bond.
Davis was charged with first degree robbery. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.
One of the alleged assailants threatened the victim with a knife and demanded his money. The victim abandoned his wallet and other items while fleeing. According to Florence Police, the victim was able to identify the house where the two entered after the incident.
Nothing further is available on this incident.
