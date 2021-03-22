Payton Walker suits up at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for an underwater experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The US Space ids Rocket Center in Huntsville offers numerous stimulators and hands-on exhibits, but you might not know they also have underwater activities.
Divr+ is a underwater snorkeling virtual reality experience that was recently developed at the center.
“What this is going to simulate is there’s a couple of different simulations we’re going to go through, but one of them is flying through space,” said Nathan Carter. " So it really gives you kind of this cool concept of what it means to go into space, seeing the international space station, travel to Mars and maybe even beyond that”
During this stimulator, individuals are completely submerged underwater and the sound travels through the water as they snorkel.
Carter said the thruster is a concept that pushes air and water on you to make it feel as if you’re actually flying into space.
Seeing what it means to be in the void of space, viewing virtual panels and floating relate to the astronaut experience, said Carter.
“It’s just something brand new, but everybody, all age groups love it all the way from seven up to there’s really no cap on it,” said Carter. “Everybody just has a wonderful time.”
