Morgan County health officials happy with new vaccine eligibility group

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Another 2 million Alabamians are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. That includes people ages 55-and-older, as well as additional essential worker groups.
In Morgan County, health officials say COVID numbers are continuing to trend in the right direction.
Decatur-Morgan Hospital currently has 12 COVID inpatients - much improved from the 87 patients being cared for in January.
“All in all we’re kind of, as I discussed two weeks ago, kind of up and down. But still a very manageable number, very thankful to only have 2 in the ICU and 2 on vents,” Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said.
A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms daily vaccinations are continuing at the Morgan County Health Department.
Powers says her employees have administered over 12,000 doses, but 5,000 people are still on the wait list.
“We are very thankful to continue to receive the Pfizer vaccine every week and continuing to get more and more shots in arms. That’s our goal. So, Morgan County should be winning, I hope,” Powers said.
Now, group 1C, including those 55 and older, essential work groups and those with high risk medical conditions, is open.
Powers says she is happy more people with underlying health issues can now be vaccinated.
“By opening it up to that population it will definitely help us keep the hospitalizations down and hopefully the deaths,” Powers said.
If you do not have access to the internet to register for your vaccine appointment, you can call Westmeade Baptist Church, EPIC Church, or the Rotary Club in Decatur for registration assistance.
Westmeade Baptist Church: (256) 353-8239
EPIC Church: (256) 584-7080
Decatur Rotary Club: 256-686-8126
