Madison City Schools giving parents a chance to voice their opinion on rezoning

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - As the Madison City School system expands, some elementary students will be rezoned and sent to other schools.
Midtown Elementary is set to open in August, construction is ongoing at the site of the new school off of Wall Triana Hwy.
On March 12, Madison City Schools officials released a new plan for rezoning, it had a few changes from the earlier plan released in February.
Many of the Midtown Elementary student body will be made up of West Madison students. But, the new school could also pull students from Columbia Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary and Horizon Elementary.
The chance for parents to voice their thoughts is happening on Monday.
The first of two public hearings will be at James Clemens High School in the auditorium from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The second public hearing with be in the auditorium at Bob Jones High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
