Local business owners face worker shortage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Some business owners in Morgan County are facing challenges with hiring workers for multiple positions.
Looking for workers have become the new normal for some businesses in the county. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Tara Hutchison, Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman, said the department is hearing reports from employers across the state that workers have become difficult to find.
“We cannot say that it is directly related to any increased unemployment payments or stimulus packages,” she said. “Alabama has experienced significant cases of COVID-19, which could have an impact (on worker availability), along with the fact that schools statewide could be impacted by the virus and have gone virtual, thereby forcing some parents to stay home.
Many of the jobs seeking to hire workers are lower-paying jobs.
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the county’s economic recovery from the pandemic is strong with unemployment rates low.
“This, coupled with Mazda Toyota and their suppliers ramping up employment leads to more job openings,” he said. “In addition, many families are carrying an increased burden for child care caused by virtual school and other pandemic related constraints that limit their abilities to leave home for work. This issue has also left positions open at various facilities.”
Mazada-Toyota Manufacturing USA in Limestone County is constantly hiring workers and expects to begin producing more vehicles by the end of 2021.
Read the full story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.