‘He’s acting like a zombie’: Couple arrested high on K2 with child in car, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after police say they drove from Chandler to Evansville, high on K2, with a child in the car.
Police say they were called Saturday to the Thorton’s on Morgan Avenue. They say a caller reported a man rolling around on the ground and “acting like a zombie.”
Officers say they found Anthony Monarch passed out in the grass beside the store. They say they were able to wake him up, but he then started growling, foaming at the moth, and moving erratically.
Police say they found synthetic marijuana, meth, and another substance in his pocket.
They say Lindsey Monarch was inside the couple’s car with the child.
Officers say she admitted more synthetic marijuana was in the car, and she too was coming down from a K2 high.
The child was released to a family member.
The Monarchs are in jail. Right now, they have no bond.
