Gov. releases new mask signage for businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday released new signs for Alabama business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.