Gov. releases new mask signage for businesses
New mask signage for Alabama businesses (Source: Governor's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:59 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday released new signs for Alabama business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The current health order mandating masks will end at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2021.

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

New mask signage for Alabama businesses (Source: Governor's Office)
New mask signage for Alabama businesses (Source: Governor's Office)

