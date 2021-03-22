Gov. Ivey amends classroom guidelines in Safer at Home Order to align with latest CDC recommendations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in classrooms across Alabama are now only required to distance themselves three feet apart from one another, opposed to six feet apart.
April 9 is the date the mask order in Alabama is set to expire. As the day quickly approaches, Governor Kay Ivey is amending the state’s Safer at Home Order.
A new revision on March 22 changes guidelines under “Educational institutions” to updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding social distancing in elementary, middle and high schools.
Under the previous order issued by Gov. Ivey and Dr. Scott Harris, all schools were required to maintain six feet apart between all people from different households.
The new revision provides an exception to that rule for k-12 schools: These schools will be required to keep students from different households three feet apart from one another.
A statement from the Governor’s Office says these rules must be implemented in a reasonable fashion.
Governor Ivey issued the following statement:
“Alabama continues moving in the right direction, and we feel very optimistic that COVID-19 will soon be in our rearview mirrors. Until then, we want to ensure that we are doing what we know is right in Alabama, based on recommendations by the CDC and other experts. That also means that we can continue taking reasonable steps to return to normal.
“Alabama schools, for the most part, are setting the example for the rest of the nation, because the majority of our students and teachers are back in the classroom. These latest guidelines from the CDC make the return to the classroom even easier for our schools, and I hope that districts here in Alabama and around the country follow the science and get our kids back in the classroom. Students have not had a voice during the pandemic, and I think we can all agree that it is past time for students and teachers to have the opportunity to be back in the classroom.”
This new amendment comes three days after the CDC announced its recommendation in which all students remain at least three feet apart in classrooms.
