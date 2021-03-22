Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex act with student

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Cabri Witt pled guilty to engaging in a sex act with a student in court Monday afternoon.
Witt was originally arrested in 2016 on two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under 19. She was a teacher at Decatur High School at the time.
A release from the Morgan County district Attorney’s office says in 2016, Witt asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming it was unconstitutional. Officials from the DA’s Office and and the General attorney’s Office argued otherwise, in which they believed the case was necessary to protect other students from sexual advances made by school employees.
After multiple delays, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Witt appeared in Court on March 22 for trial, but entered to a blind plea to one count.
The release also states because she pled without an agreement, she is facing up to 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections and must register as a sex offender.
Witt is scheduled for a sentence hearing in July.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.