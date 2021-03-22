Dekalb County School superintendent and parent respond to new CDC guidelines in schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Attention parents! Starting Monday, some changes will take place at schools regarding new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
One policy change is reducing the distance from students, from 6 feet to now just 3 feet in the classrooms,
The new CDC guidelines were announced Friday.
One of the new revised recommendations by the CDC is changing the 6-feet social distancing guidelines to just 3 feet as long as students are wearing a face covering.
Closing the gap will help due to the limited number of students some schools can accommodate.
Jason Barnett is the Superintendent for Dekalb County Schools.
He said he plans to continue to follow the 6 feet rules to ensure students are safe.
“At this point in time we are three quarters away from the end of the school year and while I certainly appreciate their updated guidance and the information received, we don’t anticipate us doing us a whole lot changing from the 6 feet to 3 feet rule,” said Barnett.
But, the 6 feet rule still applies when students can’t wear face coverings, during activities, eating, sporting events or if they are in common areas.
Another big change: physical barriers including plexiglass are no longer required.
Hiromi Casas daughter attends school in person in Madison. She doesn’t agree with the new updated changes because children are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.
“So even though I have taken the shot I’m still safe, but I’m still worried taking her to school and then they are talking about next month they don’t have to require a mask at all. But I still want my child to put on a mask for a while,” said Casas.
Students and staff are also required to stay in cohorts which Barnett said is a challenge at the high school.
“Because not everybody that is qualified to do Algebra II may not be qualified to teach advanced grammar and language and physics or whatever it may be so the cohorts, we have done the best we can do at the high school,” said Barnett.
Barnett said he would allow students to to be 3 feet apart in order to participate in activities and sports at the schools.
