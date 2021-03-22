Decatur Police arrest, charge a Huntsville man with assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail after police identified him as a suspect in connection to a shooting in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Dodd Drive. Officers said they located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Investigators identified Kyrek Dae’shun Rashad Fletcher, 24 of Huntsville, as a suspect. Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest for second-degree assault.
Huntsville police located and arrested Fletcher on March 19.
Fletcher was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and booked on a $10,000 bond.
