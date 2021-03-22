Decatur man facing firearm, drug charges following January vehicle shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21 year old man was arrested last week on firearm and drug charges in Decatur.
Back in January, Decatur police responded to reports of a shooting at the Speed-Z gas station on West Moulton Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two occupied vehicles were struck by multiple shots.
According to Decatur Police, Corey Deonte Brooks was developed as a suspect during the investigation. Two warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle were obtained for Corey’s arrest in February.
On March 17, Brooks was located and arrested on the warrants. Decatur Police also said Brooks was allegedly in possession of synthetic marijuana at the time of his arrest.
A charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance was added during his booking into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $201,000 bond.
