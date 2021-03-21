TVL visits the Goody Vault, a vintage clothing shop in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Turning old into something new. That’s one of the goals behind this one-of-a-kind Huntsville shop.
But there’s even more to the Goody Vault than just that. It’s a place where history is honored, uniqueness is embraced and legacy lives on.
The Goody Vault is a vintage clothing shop in Downtown Huntsville where people can find amazing, curated and vintage clothing. Owner, Emmanuel Edwards, opened the vintage shop in 2018 after having long aspirations of becoming a business owner.
“The three areas is a vintage military clothing, vintage work wear, and then vintage sportswear,” said Edwards. “I started off with military because it was so easily accessible, umm work wear is just fun, I love work wear, that’s why I’m in it now and then sportwear is always cool cause the stories you got people’s number and the you got the name from the person that had it before.“
There are numerous pieces of clothing in the shop that have character and stories attached to them. Edwards said the stains and fading in the clothing helped him begin his creative process of adding life back into each piece.
“So here are some other like 1940s Shan Berets that I’ve worked on, to give them that second life,” said Edwards. “What I do is I try to find a fabric that’s around that period and just fix a lot of the, um, stress points so the shirt can actually be used again.”
Edwards says the vintage clothing is very unique and allows his customers the opportunity to embrace a different style. The Goody Vault offers sustainable clothing that will last longer than one night out on the town.
“I want something that’s gonna last and actually has character, but I’m super grateful for everybody that has come, everybody that has supported the business and, um have really just welcomed, you know, this type of business in Huntsville,” said Edwards.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.