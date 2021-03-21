Pleasant Monday followed by daily rain and storm chances this week

Mainly clear skies will stay in remain in place overnight and lows will drop into the low to middle 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps reaching the upper 60s, winds could gust over 15 mph during the afternoon. This quiet and dry pattern come to an end with scattered showers developing Tuesday, the rest of the week will be more unsettled in nature. Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday.
We will be tracking an upper-level low entering the Southeast late in the week. Thursday’s rain and storm chances look to be widespread in nature with the potential of strong to severe storms. Heavy rainfall of two to four inches will also be a concern with this system Thursday, especially with the heavy rainfall we saw last week. The track of the low pressure center will play a pivotal role in the forecast over the next few days, check back for updates.
Skies should clear out by Friday with just isolated shower chances. More scattered showers and storms are expected into next weekend.
