At least one person without a home after Huntsville apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No one was injured, but one apartment was heavily damaged during a fire at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the The Paddock Club at Providence around midnight on Saturday.
Crews took care of the flames but not before they spread through the bedroom, kitchen and into the attic of one apartment.
A Huntsville fire fighter told WAFF 48 at least three other apartments had smoke damage and one of those three also has water damage.
It’s unclear how many total people will be displaced at this time.
All in all, six units from HFR responded to the scene.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
