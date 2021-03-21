Chilly and Clear for your Sunday Morning

Another beautiful day ahead for the Tennessee Valley!
Highs once again reaching the lower to middle 60s with some sunshine. A little more cloud coverage for your afternoon today, with the chance at a stray shower off to the east of 65.
Pretty well dry for today, but rain moves in for your next week and looks to stick around. Another chilly start for your Monday morning but highs will climb going into next week.
For the next 10 days rain will linger in the forecast but the lower 70s make an appearance for a couple of daytime highs.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.