Athens High School winter guard wins state championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congratulations are in order tonight for some students at Athens High School.
The band’s winter guard team won first place in the SRAA Division of the Alabama/Mississippi State Championships on March 20.
This years competition was held in the Bob Jones High School gymnasium in Madison.
On March 13, Athens High Winter Guard won first place in the Spring Hill High School Raider Regional SRAA competition held in the Spring Hill High School gymnasium in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
