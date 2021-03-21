Alabama’s first national team skier returns to the US as a champion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a very busy year for United States National ski team member Dani Loeb,
Since making the official roster, the Pintlala/Montgomery native has traveled the world competing as an aerialist for the national squad.
Her season came to a close last weekend with her team winning the Nations Cup, thanks to her 10th place finish in Kazakhstan in the World Cup; a feat she says came to her surprise.
“I had no idea that my score is what pushed us over the line to win the Nations Cup,” said Loeb. “I went down to the lodge and was just drinking some water, and I heard my phone going off. I looked at it, and our team was just so stoked and so excited and cheering my teammate and I on. So, it was super exciting that I was able to help the team.”
While she’s experienced some incredible highs on her journey with the national team, Dani said it’s her teammates who made her first season on the slopes so memorable.
“I really wouldn’t have been able to do as well as I did this season without them because they were so supportive and when you had a bad day, they were there to pick you up, and they’re really awesome,” she said. “So, I’d say my teammates are the best part of being on the National Team.”
So what’s next for Alabama’s first national ski champion?
Dani returned from Kazakhstan and is enjoying some much needed time with her loved ones before getting back to work this summer.
“I’m so happy to be able to see my grandma and my family and all my friends,” said Loeb. “We start water ramping, trampoline and weight training around mid-May, so that’s when we’ll start our summer training for next season.”
Dani said she’s working on learning some new tricks for the upcoming season.
