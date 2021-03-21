Alabama woman becomes Facebook star after her biscuit video goes viral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve seen her on Facebook. You’ve become obsessed with her cooking. And we’ve just all now grown to absolutely adore her.
Facebook sensation and biscuit baking pro Brenda Gantt joins Tennessee Valley Living to make her popular biscuit video goes viral.
Gantt said after sharing that video she got a million views in two weeks. She said the reason behind sharing the video on Facebook was to help the younger wives at her church cook for their husbands.
“So now all of America is cooking biscuits,” said Gantt.
Those famous biscuits were made live on TVL from the Facebook sensation’s kitchen. Only three ingredients were needed for these delicious biscuits. Gantt said she used White Lily self-rising flour, solid shortening and buttermilk. Set your oven to 500 degrees and let them bake until they are golden brown. Are you hungry yet?
Gantt’s social media pages include a number of delicious recipes that viewers can make from their own kitchen.
“We’ve got a great cabbage casserole , we’ve got that old timey orange slice cake, um we’ve got squash that will be coming in soon, I’ve got a squash Alabama thats fantastic, you can make fried pies and I’ve put dumplings on there.”
You can find Gantt on Facebook and Instagram @Cookingwithbrendaantt
