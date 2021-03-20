Two women open eco-friendly shop in downtown Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It all started when two women wanted to leave the world better than they found it. Not only for their sake but for that of their children and later their grandchildren. If that’s likewise a passion of yours, Lemon and Lavender is your place to shop.
Shannon Fisher and Brandy Booth are co-owners of gourmet kitchen, luxury, bath and home decor shop in the downtown Madison area. Fisher and Booth are believers in Christ, anticipated the opening of their shop after prayer and hearing from God.
The women were extremely passionate about obtaining all natural sustainable organic products.
“As we started researching, we saw that there was this global mindset shift from convenient to conscious, and we wanted to be a part of that. We saw that that was starting to make an impact everywhere. And so we wanted to be a part of that change,” said Fisher.
They also desired to sell products that were luxurious, but also naturally safe to put in and on your body.
“So we have, bath, scrub butters, and maple syrup from Vermont. I mean, just amazing, amazing products that you’re not going to find anywhere in North Alabama,” said Fisher.
“We’ve been so happy,” said Booth. “Some of the things we’ve heard customers say and giving us feedback on social media about what a gem our story.”
Although their shop opened during the middle of the pandemic, the Madison community has been extremely supportive of the business.
“We’re just playing a very small part of a global change that we’re seeing around the world and we hope that our small change will trickle out to our children, to the community to everyone who’s able to visit our store and see what we’re doing,” said Booth.
