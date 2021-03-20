Spring Is Officially Here

Calm, quiet and a little chilly to start your weekend, and to officially start spring!
Temperatures are ranging mostly in the 40s for your morning under overcast skies. For your Saturday, things will warm up, and we will see more sunshine throughout your afternoon.
Temperatures climb close to average and in the 60s.
Sunshine and the 60s continue into your Sunday as well, but your early morning brings a chance at patchy frost.
Rain returns for your next week and sticks around. Overall the next 10 days are looking spring-like, with the 60s, rain and the chance at storms.
