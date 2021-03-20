Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Muscle Shoals man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man on Saturday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Timothy Hill II, 38, was killed when the 2018 Polaris Ranger he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and ejected him from the car.
Authorities tell WAFF 48 the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. near Bainbridge Road.
Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene. ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating this accident.
