Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Muscle Shoals man

Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Muscle Shoals man
(Source: Dakota, Michael)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 1:32 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man on Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Timothy Hill II, 38, was killed when the 2018 Polaris Ranger he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and ejected him from the car.

Authorities tell WAFF 48 the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. near Bainbridge Road.

Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene. ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating this accident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.