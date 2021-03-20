Reward offered for missing DeKalb Co. teenagers

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for two teenagers deputies say are missing.
A reward of $1,000.00 has been offered for any information leading to the safe return of Lily Madison Chamlee, 16, and Holden Quinn Schroeder, 15, both from DeKalb County.
Authorities say the two are believed to be in the Marshall County area or the Birmingham area.
If you have seen either of these or know the whereabouts, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
