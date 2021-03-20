Principal at Madison County Elementary School receives top honor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The principal at Madison County Elementary School got sent to the Superintendent’s office yesterday. That may sound scary, but it was for nothing but good news!
Amy Mason was awarded the Alabama National Distinguished Principal Award. She has worked in education for more than 20 years, five of those years with the Madison County School system.
Mason tells WAFF 48 she is incredibly honored.
“If you look back at people who’ve received this award over the years, it’s a really elite group of educators and I just feel really honored to be the next newest member of that group,” said Mason.
Mason has work published in education magazines and she was also featured as a guest on an educator podcast
