Muscle Shoals City Schools announced health protocols following spring break

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After reviewing the updated guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Education and the Center for Disease Control, the Muscle Shoals City Schools administrative team have announced protocols the school system will follow after spring break.
On April 9, the mask mandate will end according to Governor Kay Ivey. However, the extension to the mask allowed schools and businesses time to consider their procedures and make adjustments ahead of the deadline.
“Muscle Shoals City Schools will continue its protocols and require students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside our buildings in situations where social distancing is not possible,” said Superintendent Chad Holding.
MSCS administrative team agrees that masks slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“We believe the protocols we have had in place since August have allowed us to deliver those instructional models with minimal interruptions and without closing campuses for extended periods.” said Holden.
The current social distance and masks guidelines have helped with minimal interruptions and without closing their campuses for extended periods.
The following protocols will remain in effect for Muscle Shoals City Schools:
- Facial coverings (masks) - all persons (staff and students in 2nd grade and above) will wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household with exceptions for practical necessity, exercise, effective communication, essential job function, and when outdoors.
- Social distancing - The ideal distance to prevent/slow the spread of viruses is 6 feet. There is evidence to suggest that, in the absence of a 6 foot space barrier, distances as little as 3 feet provide a level of protection, particularly for children.
- Personal hygiene - Hand sanitizer is available in each classroom and throughout the hallways of each campus. Staff will constantly encourage hand washing and proper ways to sneeze and cough to slow the spread of germs.
- Water fountains - staff and students should bring their own water as fountains are closed. Exposures, quarantines, and contact tracing – we will follow the latest guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
- Other limitations – we will continue to follow restrictive practices related to assemblies, visitors, daytime field trips, bus transportation, outside food, eating in cafeterias, and the use of lockers.
