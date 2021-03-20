EMAs receive nearly 450 weather radios to distribute

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 500 Midland NOAA Weather Radios are now in the hands of North-west Alabama EMA directors to give out to community members.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the radios were purchased using an $11,000 grant.
455 weather radios will be given to the public in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties.
The grant allowed each EMA director to go home with 91 weather radios to give away.
It’s up to the leaders to determine how and when they’ll be given. Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
