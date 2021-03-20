Chilly 30s and patchy frost possible tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will remain clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning, areas of patchy frost will be possible.
If you have outdoor plants or have started your garden, please take appropriate precautions. Despite the chilly start, Sunday looks to be another fantastic March day with highs reaching the middle 50s. Winds could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Mainly clear skies will stay in place Sunday night and lows will drop into the upper 30s, frost may be possible Monday morning.
Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps reaching the upper 60s. This quiet and dry pattern come to an end with scattered showers developing Tuesday, the rest of the week will be more unsettled in nature.
Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s round of storms will likely be the most widespread with the potential of isolated stronger storms. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern. Skies should clear out by Friday with just isolated shower chances.
More scattered showers and storms are expected into next weekend.
