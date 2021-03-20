Alabama A&M free food giveaway Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In need of some groceries this weekend? Alabama A&M University is ready to help!
Alabama A&M University and Urban League will distribute food to families in need in Huntsville on Saturday, March 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Participants are asked to use the drive-thru pick up in the visiting parking of Louis Crews Stadium on the University’s campus.
This food giveaway is a partnership with the Urban League’s expansion into Huntsville, and it is the second of three food distributions this spring
For more information concerning the drive-thru distribution at Alabama A&M, please contact Monica Clarke at monica.clarke@aamu.edu or 256-372-4710.
