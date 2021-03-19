100 Years of Heroes: Helen Keller Hospital celebrates 100 years of service

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller hospital is celebrating 100 years of healing in the Shoals.
A lot has changed since 1921 for Helen Keller Hospital, but what hasn’t changed is their mission, explains Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.
“Our key mission of serving our community in a not-for-profit way is something that we held onto for 100 years and we will continue to hold onto it for the next 100 years,” said Buchanan.
The Hospital began as a boarding house purchased by the city and county government on the heels of the 1918 flu pandemic.
100 years later, Helen staff and city leaders are celebrating their persistence through a new pandemic.
“100 years ago this organization was founded in a crisis moment in our community here in the Shoals and quite frankly we look around here in our community, we look around outside here, we see people of all ages, creeds, people of color, serving our community together. That’s one thing that wasn’t the case in 1921. So we think about where we are today and the fact that we are celebrating on the heels of a really tough time, It’s very reminiscent of what happened in 1921 and we take that very seriously going forward,” said Buchanan.
Buchanan thinks this year will also be one that’s remembered.
“To thrive in the sight of crisis. Even when the biggest storm came upon this area, I think we stood up. We had tremendous resolve and saw our way through the process and I want to continue to do that for the next 100 years,” said Buchanan.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.