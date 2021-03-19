100 Years of Heroes: Helen Keller Hospital celebrates 100 years of service

“100 years ago this organization was founded in a crisis moment in our community here in the Shoals and quite frankly we look around here in our community, we look around outside here, we see people of all ages, creeds, people of color, serving our community together. That’s one thing that wasn’t the case in 1921. So we think about where we are today and the fact that we are celebrating on the heels of a really tough time, It’s very reminiscent of what happened in 1921 and we take that very seriously going forward,” said Buchanan.