Two Athens residents face multiple drug charges after joint undercover operation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Athens residents are facing a number of drug charges following a joint LCSO and ATF investigation.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted an undercover delivery of firearm suppressors from China to a residence located on Fantasia Way in Limestone County. Following the operation, a warrant initiated search of the residence, investigators turned up the following:
- 44 grams of Cocaine
- 9.5 grams of Methamphetamine
- 53 grams of Marijuana
Brett Russell Williams, age 33 of Athens, and Kassie Rena Williams, age 32 of Athens, were both arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond has not been set.
