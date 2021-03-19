Two Athens residents face multiple drug charges after joint undercover operation

Brett and Kassie Williams (Source: LCSO)
March 19, 2021

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Athens residents are facing a number of drug charges following a joint LCSO and ATF investigation.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted an undercover delivery of firearm suppressors from China to a residence located on Fantasia Way in Limestone County. Following the operation, a warrant initiated search of the residence, investigators turned up the following:

  • 44 grams of Cocaine
  • 9.5 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 53 grams of Marijuana

Brett Russell Williams, age 33 of Athens, and Kassie Rena Williams, age 32 of Athens, were both arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

