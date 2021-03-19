Sheffield pastor and son help with drowning rescue in area affected by flooding

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Chief says a man made a decision to jump fence and go for a swim in flood waters when he almost drowned.
That’s when a local pastor and his son jumped into action when they saw the man nearby, nearly drowning while he was trapped in the flood waters.
“The fire men couldn’t get over the fence. They were jumping over the fence on the other side of the pond. I was right here so I just took off running. I didn’t know what was going on. It looked like he was drowning so I ran in there and he [his dad] threw me a stick and I tried to pull him up and I detained him up against the fence until an officer got over there,” said Joshua Grigsby
WAFF talked to the pastor about Wednesday night’s flooding.
“The city of Sheffield needs to do something about this water problem and that’s the fact,” said Sheffield resident Joan Staggs.
Five feet of rain flooded Oakwood Blvd in Sheffield Wednesday night.
Today, the water is slowly receding leaving residents like Joan Staggs with a flooded basement once again.
“I’m having trouble right now because this has happened again and it shouldn’t have happened,” said Staggs.
Her basement flooded in 2019 as well.
“Its heartbreaking,” said Staggs.
She said that something needs to be done to fix the retention pond because the drains are blocks.
“It costs a lot of money to go through what we go through. Sometimes when these floods come and all of us don’t have that extra money to take care of all of this,” said Staggs.
Just down the street from Staggs, at Lifesong Church, their basement also flooded.
The pastor said when he got that call he immediately thought of the 2019 floods.
“I’m going ‘Ooh no,’ We’re fixing to have a repeat of what happened in 2019,” said Mark Grigsby.
He said that only two to three inches got into the churches basement this time and they were able to salvage many items.
“In 2019 we had four feet of water in our basement. It looked like a river and a lake down there. We lost everything then,” said Grigsby.
He hopes the city’s plan is to take a serious look at the pond.
“Just a continued effort to make sure their clean and ,you know, our church is available to volunteer our time to help if we can help them, help us, and help the surrounding community,” said Grigsby.
Back to the rescue, the man who took a dive is in police custody.
What a miracle that a man of God jumped in to save him.
