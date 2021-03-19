Remembering Deu’nta Moore: Family holds vigil for 17-year-old killed in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost one week since a deadly drive by shooting in Huntsville killed a 17-year-old Mae Jemison student.
Family, friends, teachers and other school officials showed up to say goodbye to Deu’nta Moore - also known as Poodaro on Thursday.
The group held a candle light vigil and released balloons.
“We thank you for the legacy that he left. For the 17 years that you gave us to have him,” one person prayed.
“Long live Poodaro,” others chanted.
He’s someone Moore’s girlfriend said will never be forgotten.
“He always made you smile, always loved you no matter what the situation is,” she said.
Now, a grieving mother must also go on without him.
“People keep asking me what I want and what I need. They can’t give it to me, because I want my baby,” she said.
Meanwhile, friends said they will miss his smile the most.
“Every day, no matter what I went through he was always there to make sure I am okay,” one friend said.
With candles lit and balloons in the air, some said the ceremony is not a goodbye to Moore, but a see you later.
“Honey, I knew he was loved, but I didn’t know he touched this many people,” his mother said.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department said they’ve charged Ke’Ondrey Devin McGuire with capital murder for his alleged role in the drive by shooting.
He’s expected to appear for a felony examination on April 7th. Our crews are told by an attorney who plans to represent McGuire, they will find out in court if he’s hired a lawyer.
Meanwhile, we reached out to officers with HPD to see if they could share a possible motive or any updates in the case.
They said it’s still under investigation.
