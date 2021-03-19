Jackson County woman stuck at home, surrounded by flooding

PRINCETON, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain came pouring down at Emily Forsythe’s home in Princeton Wednesday night.
“Out of nowhere, we walked outside to about two feet of water outside and our yard kind of looked like a river at that point,” said Forsythe.
Forsythe sent WAFF 48 video of her fiancé, Tyler Fowler.
He decided to have some fun and went canoeing in the front yard.
“We were thinking that it was starting to come in our home, but thankfully that didn’t happen, but it was still pretty scary. He went to he went to the neighbor’s yard and got a canoe and kind of made light of the situation,” said Forsythe.
Most importantly, Forsythe said she is thankful to be safe, but the hardest part is not being able to leave her house.
“It almost seems like, ya know, unbelievable, ‘Oh you’re flooded in,” we really are flooded in, I promise. So that’s the biggest inconvenience. I’ve been here my whole life so I kind of know when it potentially is going to get to this point. So, luckily we stopped and got groceries and we planned ahead of time, but it’s just the inconvenience and we can’t go anywhere, we’re stuck at home,” said Forsythe.
Jackson County Emergency Management officials said State Road 65 is expected to crest at 20 feet Friday morning.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
