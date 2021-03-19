Jackson County woman stuck at home, surrounded by flooding

“It almost seems like, ya know, unbelievable, ‘Oh you’re flooded in,” we really are flooded in, I promise. So that’s the biggest inconvenience. I’ve been here my whole life so I kind of know when it potentially is going to get to this point. So, luckily we stopped and got groceries and we planned ahead of time, but it’s just the inconvenience and we can’t go anywhere, we’re stuck at home,” said Forsythe.