One of Alabama’s first COVID-19 patients, a Huntsville doctor, remembers fight for survival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good medicine, good luck and great hospital health care teams have been the key to sending more people back home, rather than to funeral homes. But, with every patient in the emergency room, doctors and nurses risk coming face-to-face a killer.
Physicians like Crestwood Medical Center’s Dr. John Wisda were directly in COVID’s cross hairs when the virus first appeared in Alabama.
Dr. Wisda, who is still healing from his battle, wants to stress the importance of financial planning, including disability insurance, because even when you are healthy with no medical issues, one virus, can disable, physically and financially.
