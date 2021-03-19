Morgan County experiences heavy flooding from severe weather

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - All of the floods in Morgan County are associated with creek banks overflowing in the low lying areas of Morgan County.
The heavy rainfall has kept first responders busy since last night.
“We say it going into storms, we say it during the storm, we say it after. Don’t cross standing water, you don’t know how deep it is, you don’t know how fast it’s moving. But most people who are from this area know this is going to happen. These areas that are flooding flood every time because the amount of water that we got just can’t be handled by the infrastructure. So, in a few hours to a day it’ll disappear and we’ll be back to normal,” said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office.
Fast winds and strong storms moved through north Alabama Wednesday night, followed by flooding. In the last 24 hours, parts of Morgan County have received four to five inches of rain.
Portions of Highway 31 and Lacon Road have been impassible over the past 24 hours due to the water levels. Also, Highway 36 is closed at Cotaco Creek.
Morgan County Emergency management specialist Jennifer Hempfling tells WAFF problems occur whenever the banks rise in such a short period of time.
“Until the water subsides, there’s really not a lot anyone can do. You just have to wait for the banks to recede, so you know it takes time. Some of them - some of the instances last night were fairly quick, in fact there was one before the road department could get there...it had already began to vacate the road and it was clear again. Once the water does subside, you do need to make sure any debris or items are not left there deposited in the roadway because then that becomes a hazard in itself,” said Hempfling.
Commissioners are out working on these road conditions. They will re-pave any roads as needed and pick up any debris in the way.
